Quant Score Keep Netflix (NFLX) a Buy

As one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a constituent of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group within this sector. NFLX has a market value of $84.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 6 among the 32 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 92 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 904 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks NFLX as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. NFLX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 49 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NFLX has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NFLX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. NFLX's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Netflix places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures NFLX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NFLX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NFLX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.