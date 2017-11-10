Quant Score Keep Orange SA (ORAN) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) is computed using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ORAN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $43.9 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ORAN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Orange SA places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ORAN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of ORAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.