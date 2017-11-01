Quant Score Keeps Equinix (EQIX) a Buy

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is one of the 220 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector, and a constituent of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of EQIX is $35.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 39 among the 179 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 50 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 985 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EQIX is rated as a Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EQIX has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Equinix's fundamental scores give EQIX a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges EQIX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EQIX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of EQIX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.