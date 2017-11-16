Quant Score Keeps Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Shares a Buy

Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD) is a constituent of the 33 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MTD is $15.9 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MTD puts it 8 among the 33 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 109 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 697 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MTD as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. MTD has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MTD has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MTD's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mettler-Toledo International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MTD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MTD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of MTD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.