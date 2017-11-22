Quant Score Limit HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rating

With a $26.9 billion market value, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HCA puts it 52 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 466 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 2,982 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HCA has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system HCA Healthcare has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HCA's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, HCA Healthcare places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HCA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of HCA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.