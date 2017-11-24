Quant Score Make America Movil (AMX) a Buy

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) is a member of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. AMX's market value is $38.7 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMX puts it 8 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 921 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AMX has a current recommendation of Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

America Movil has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. AMX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give America Movil a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges AMX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AMX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.