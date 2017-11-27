Quant Score Make Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) a Buy

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NULL:APOP) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. APOP has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector APOP is a member of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. APOP has a market value of $40.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 34 among the 349 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

APOP has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. APOP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Cellect Biotechnology's fundamental scores give APOP a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure APOP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of APOP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

