Quant Score Make Consolidated Edison (ED) a Buy

With a $26.8 billion market value, Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ED puts it 7 among the 19 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 31 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 549 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ED is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ED has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ED has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ED's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ED's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Consolidated Edison a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ED's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of ED's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.