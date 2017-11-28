Quant Score Make JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) a Buy

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is a member of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. JPM has a market value of $341.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JPM puts it 96 among the 342 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 231 among the 761 companies in the sector, and number 1,484 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks JPM as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Financials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 44 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JPM has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. JPM's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. JPMorgan Chase & Co's fundamental scores give JPM a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure JPM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, JPM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.