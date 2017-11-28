Quant Score Make Koninklijke Philips (PHG) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PHG has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

PHG is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. PHG's market value is $36.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PHG puts it 57 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Koninklijke Philips has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PHG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PHG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Koninklijke Philips a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PHG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PHG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.