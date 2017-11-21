Quant Score Make Koninklijke Philips (PHG) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PHG has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

PHG is a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of PHG is $36.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PHG puts it 56 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PHG has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PHG's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Koninklijke Philips' fundamental scores give PHG a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures PHG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PHG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of PHG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.