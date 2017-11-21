Quant Score Makes Royal Bank of Canada (RY) a Buy

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is a component of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group, which is part of the 763 company GICS Financials sector. The market value of RY is $115.2 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 46 among the 342 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 113 among the 763 companies in the sector, and number 736 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

RY is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

The Financials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Royal Bank of Canada has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. RY's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Royal Bank of Canada's fundamental scores give RY a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, RY currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.