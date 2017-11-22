Quant Score Make Sempra Energy (SRE) a Buy

Currently, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

With a $30.0 billion market value, SRE ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SRE puts it 10 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 36 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector, and number 662 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SRE has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SRE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Sempra Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SRE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SRE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SRE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.