Quant Score Make Simon Property Group (SPG) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) is the result of using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of 180 companies within the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. SPG has a market value of $48.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SPG puts it 150 among the 180 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SPG's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Simon Property Group's fundamental scores give SPG a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SPG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of SPG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.