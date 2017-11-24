Quant Score Make Vodafone Group (VOD) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been derived by using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector and is a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. VOD has a market value of $84.1 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for VOD by Portfolio Grader places it 6 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures VOD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VOD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of VOD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.