Quant Score Metrics Drive Bio Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Strong Buy

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO) is one of 33 companies within the Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. BIO has a market value of $7.7 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 33 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 10 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 69 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BIO has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Bio Rad Laboratories has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BIO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Bio Rad Laboratories' fundamental scores give BIO a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BIO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BIO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.