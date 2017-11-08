Quant Score Metrics Power Humana (HUM) to Strong Buy

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is a $37.1 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 9 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. HUM is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 785 companies in the sector and number 372 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

HUM is rated as a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Humana has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. HUM's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Humana a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HUM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of HUM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.