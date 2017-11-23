Quant Score Metrics Restrict Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is ranked as a Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MDRX has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MDRX is $2.4 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MDRX puts it 14 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MDRX has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDRX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDRX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' fundamental scores give MDRX a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MDRX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MDRX currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.