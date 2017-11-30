Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) stock suddenly has become very interesting. For several years, the INTC stock price had gained rather modestly, missing out on the huge rally in chip stocks and large-cap tech more broadly. Intel news was mixed, but hardly impressive: Both revenue and earnings actually declined year-over-year in 2015, before modest gains last year.

Meanwhile, rivals like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw their stocks soar. INTC stock seemed left behind.

That’s changed of late. Intel stock moved from $35 to $47 in just two months. But after the INTC stock price touched a 17-year high following what InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn correctly called a blowout Q3 earnings report, the rally has stalled. INTC has pulled back over 7% from highs earlier this month.

From here, the recent decline looks like a pause in the rally, not an end. Weakness in the chip sector — including big drops on Wednesday in AMD, NVDA, and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) — has had an impact. There may have been some profit-taking after the big gains. It’s even possible that some income investors have moved on, with the INTC dividend yield dropping from over 3% to about 2.5%.

But the INTC stock price remains cheap, and growth drivers remain intact. I wrote earlier this month that Intel has a story that sounds a lot like that of fellow PC giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), and that’s still the case. A short-term pullback doesn’t change that case.

Does Intel News Justify A Pullback?

There have been some jitters in the chip space of late, with even high-flyers like NVDA and MU pulling back double-digits just in the past few sessions. And there have been a couple of concerning developments that might resurrect the growth concerns that have dampened enthusiasm toward Intel stock.

Notably, rejuvenated competition remains the biggest risk to Intel going forward. On that front, Forbes reported last week that AMD and Intel had a massive price war on Black Friday. Intel posted a nice Q3, as noted — but Nvidia posted torrid growth in its third quarter, including 175% revenue growth in its datacenter business.

Intel’s Xeon chips are supposed to maintain the company’s dominance in data center, and fend off Nvidia in artificial intelligence (AI). It’s battling AMD’s new and improved Ryzen line in CPUs as well. Meanwhile, Samsung has taken the top market share spot worldwide for the first time in 24 years, according to a recent report. And the possible tie-up of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) could create another giant with which to compete.

Add those competitive concerns to what looks like some newly negative sentiment toward semiconductors as a whole, and it’s perhaps not surprising that INTC stock has struggled this month.

