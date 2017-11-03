Rating for BHP Billiton (BHP) Lowered by Eroding Earnings Growth

The current recommendation of Hold for BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) is derived using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is classified as a member of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of BHP is $65.3 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BHP by Portfolio Grader places it 69 among the 127 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BHP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BHP currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.