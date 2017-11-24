Rating for EOG Resources (EOG) Falls….. Fading Quant Score

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. EOG's market value is $58.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for EOG by Portfolio Grader places it 93 among the 290 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 106 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 1,927 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EOG has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EOG has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. EOG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give EOG Resources a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure EOG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of EOG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.