Rating for Lowes (LOW) Drops….. Eroding Sales Growth

As one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) is a constituent of the 95 company Specialty Retail GICS industry group within this sector. LOW's market value is $64.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 21 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 181 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 1,864 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

LOW is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LOW has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. LOW's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. Lowes' fundamental scores give LOW a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge LOW's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of LOW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.