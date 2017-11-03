Rating for Orange SA (ORAN) Reduced by Weakening Earnings Visibility

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $42.9 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, ORAN is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 37 among the 67 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 22 among the 46 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile and number 2,054 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ORAN is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. ORAN has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Orange SA a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ORAN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of ORAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.