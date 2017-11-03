Rating for Rio Tinto (RIO) Drops….. Poor Earnings Momentum

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) a Hold. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. RIO has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a member of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. RIO has a market value of $64.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for RIO puts it 70 among the 127 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Rio Tinto has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Rio Tinto's fundamental scores give RIO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure RIO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of RIO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.