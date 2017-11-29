Rating for Welltower (HCN) Falls….. Wilting Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Hold for Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) is computed using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

With a $25.3 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HCN puts it 79 among the 179 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 100 among the 220 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 1,743 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Welltower has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HCN's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. HCN's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Welltower places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HCN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of HCN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.