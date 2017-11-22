Rating for Welltower (HCN) Lowered by Weakening Earnings Visibility

The current recommendation of Hold for Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) has been derived by using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. HCN's market value is $25.2 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for HCN by Portfolio Grader places it 78 among the 179 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HCN has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HCN's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. HCN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Welltower a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HCN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HCN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.