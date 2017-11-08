Rating on American Electric Power (AEP) Upgraded to Strong Buy From a Buy

Currently, American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) has a Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

With a $36.4 billion market value, AEP ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Electric Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AEP puts it 11 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 18 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector, and number 411 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system American Electric Power has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. AEP's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, American Electric Power places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure AEP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AEP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

