Rating on Equity Residential (EQR) Raised to Strong Buy From a Buy

As one of the 220 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is a constituent of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of EQR is $24.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 13 among the 179 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 18 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 355 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EQR has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Equity Residential has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

EQR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. EQR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Equity Residential places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EQR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of EQR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.