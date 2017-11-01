Rating on Gyrodyne (GYRO) Raised to Strong Buy From a Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Gyrodyne Co of America (NASDAQ:GYRO) is derived using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

GYRO is a component of the 41 company Real Estate Management & Development GICS industry group, which is part of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. GYRO's market value is $31.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 41 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Management & Development industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Gyrodyne has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GYRO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GYRO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Gyrodyne's fundamental scores give GYRO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GYRO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GYRO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.