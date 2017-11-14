3 Reasons Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Stock Is Heading Above $200

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) has had an impressive run. BABA stock is up 112% so far this year, but I, like many analysts, don’t think the ride is over yet. As we draw closer to the beginning of 2018, it’s hard to imagine BABA stock price dropping. In fact, the firm looks poised to have a bumper 3rd quarter. There are many growth catalysts on the horizon for Alibaba, and that suggests that the firm’s share price will push above $200 within the next few months.

Here’s a look at three reasons BABA stock has the potential to rise above $200 by the end of January:

Singles Day

It’s impossible to mention Alibaba right now with out talking about Singles Day, a massive shopping holiday in China where people are encouraged to spend money on themselves. Think ‘Black Friday’ on steroids.

Singles Day always takes place on November 11, and this year Alibaba did $25.3 billion in sales during the made-up holiday. To put that into perspective, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had its annual Prime Day sale and was estimated to have moved $1 billion worth of goods, and last year’s Black Friday weekend only totaled about $8 billion.

If that doesn’t add some fire to BABA’s stock price, I’d be very surprised. Alibaba practically invented Singles Day and its massive success is a testament of BABA’s ability to influence Chinese consumers. It also is a sign that China’s middle class is ready to spend some if its disposable income, which is something I have questioned in the past.

Ling Shou Tong

Perhaps the biggest reason to get excited about Singles Day is the second reason BABA stock is likely to climb in the months ahead- Ling Shou Tong, or “connect retail.” Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been looking to expand BABA’s reach through cloud computing and logistics businesses and Ling Shou Tong is his answer.

Ahead of Singles Day, Alibaba made its way into about 600,000 convenience stores, or 10% of the total number of independent convenience stores in the country, by upgrading their computer systems and acting as a kind of inventory management system. BABA allows the stores to manage procurement and sales, but the company’s Ling Shou Tong app uses customer data to help the stores determine which goods to stock and how to display them. Alibaba then ships the goods itself to fill stores’ orders.

