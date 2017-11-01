3 (More) Reasons ESPN Remains a Drag on Walt Disney Co

The slow-motion implosion of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) television arm ESPN is a well-documented saga. Once the company’s flagship platform and breadwinner, the advent of streaming services and the rise of all sorts of digital diversions has turned the sports network into the bane of Walt Disney stock.

On the other hand, this is Disney, and nothing lasts forever. The planned launch of a stand-alone, streaming-video sports service looks — on the surface anyway — like it could stop the bleeding ESPN is causing. And, if nothing else, the cord-cutting movement that’s making a bad problem worse for ESPN has to slow down sometime, right?

Maybe, but it’s what’s happening “in the meantime” that should terrify current and prospective owners of DIS stock. Indeed, a handful of recent red flags underscore what a mess the sports channel is, and suggests Disney isn’t just struggling to salvage ESPN, but is downright desperate.

That desperation (coupled with a dose of indecision) is a red flag in and of itself.

3 Things That Hint at Trouble Ahead for ESPN

Most investors may not realize it, but television drives more revenue for Walt Disney than movies and theme parks do, and within the TV arm, ESPN is the biggest rainmaker. That’s why the demise of ESPN has proven so problematic from time to time for Walt Disney stock.

If you think CEO Bob Iger has a firm grip on the sports-programming venue though, think again. If anything, it’s slipping away. Three recent examples point to the growing degree of chaos at ESPN.

1. Barstool Van Talk Cancelled After One Episode

Were it any other media company, it might not be surprising. This is Disney, however, where its top brass are experienced veterans, and where the bar for getting anything on the air is set very high to begin with … or was, anyway. Now, that high standard may not apply all the time.

A late-night ESPN show called Barstook Van Talk — in partnership with sports website Barstool — was cancelled just after it aired once. As it turns out, the website said some rather crass and off-color things about ESPN personality Samantha Ponder, and the backlash was palpable.

Generally speaking, Disney would be expected to do more vetting, not letting such controversies pop up in the first place.

Next Page