3 Reasons Why Alphabet Inc Is About to Breakout

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) have been on fire this year, up 33% so far in 2017. However, GOOGL stock price may be heading even higher if shares are able to breakout over current levels. Let’s take a look at three reasons why now may be the time to buy Alphabet.

Business Is Good, From A to Z

For Alphabet, all is going well. The company is not growing as fast as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ),which is setting up for its own breakout, but GOOGL is still growing. Last quarter it churned out almost 24% revenue growth, an impressive figure no doubt.

Digging deeper into that report, we see that advertising made up 87% of sales, flat from the previous quarter. However, year-over-year (YoY) advertising sales climbed 23%. The fourth quarter will likely be strong, given the strengthening economy and continued shift to e-commerce during the busy holiday season.

More broadly speaking, as with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), GOOGL will continue to be a big beneficiary of this shift to online shopping, as more consumers shop and research online.

Other businesses continue to do well, too. “Other bets” saw sales rise 53% YoY to $302 million, which came in well ahead of analysts’ expectations of $267 million. While operating losses of $812 million were large, this was a YoY decrease from $861 million.

I like Alphabet for a few reasons beyond search and advertising. Besides becoming a verb, “I don’t know, man, just Google it,” its YouTube and cloud units remain promising.

YouTube, behind Google, is the second most popular website in the world. Its new YouTube TV offering for $35 per month is a promising cord-cutting alternative.

However, unlike Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) it’s not shelling out roughly $8 billion per year for its own content. Instead, it’s removing the middleman content provider, making it easier to access normal TV offerings.

Alongside its cloud business, which is a building block in future technology, Alphabet remains a diverse company with promising pockets of growth behind its big time money-maker.

Next Page