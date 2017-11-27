Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) a Hold on Uninspiring Industry Group Rank

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking REGN has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

With a $41.3 billion market value, REGN ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for REGN by Portfolio Grader places it 175 among the 349 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 411 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 2,605 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has realized above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 1 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

REGN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. REGN's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' fundamental scores give REGN a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view REGN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, REGN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

