One Earnings Report Restored RH Stock’s Old Glory — Short It!

RH (NYSE: RH ) is now up over 240% year-to-date so my attempt at a cautious bearish trade should not shock anyone. Shorting a stock outright can be financial suicide because it has unlimited risk.

When I buy a stock, I risk 100% of my money. The worst-case scenario is that the stock goes to zero. But when I sell a stock short, my losses would accumulate for as long as the stock is rising, no matter how high it goes.

So today, instead of doing that outright, I will use RH options to bet bearish on a stock that rallied too far too fast.

Now, before you send me hate mail, know that I will use the perceived value in RH to accomplish my short without any money out of pocket.

Fundamentally, RH is definitely not cheap as it runs red. Gross margins are decent but not much of it flows to the bottom line. Its price to book value is under four and this gives me some confidence that it would be okay to own the shares but at a discount from here. This is important to the way I will finance this bearish bet.

Technically, there is not much to discern for the recent rising wedge other than it leaves the bulls vulnerable to a break in the trend line. But the long term chart shows that it took RH stock two years to recover from a hideous decline that started in November of 2015 when the stock fell 70%.

When a stock takes its time to form a long term rounding bottom and it breaks through the crime scene, it usually bursts through it for new highs. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) did it after the 40% dip in 2012 and again after a 30% dip in 2015.

