Rio Tinto (RIO) a Buy on Strong Earnings Visibility

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) is one of 125 companies within the Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. RIO's market value is $65.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for RIO puts it 47 among the 125 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 94 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 1,505 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks RIO as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. RIO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Rio Tinto has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RIO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Rio Tinto places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges RIO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at RIO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RIO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.