Robust Quant Score Keep Praxair (PX) a Buy

Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) is one of the 267 companies in the GICS Materials sector, and a component of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. PX has a market value of $43.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 12 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 32 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 555 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PX is rated as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. PX has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PX has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Praxair places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.