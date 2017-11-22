Robust Quant Score Make Dominion Energy (D) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. D has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

With a $52.4 billion market value, D ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for D by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector, and number 916 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Dominion Energy has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. D's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Dominion Energy a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures D's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at D's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of D's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.