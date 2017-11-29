Robust Sales Growth Keep Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) a Buy

Fresenius Medical Care Corp (NYSE:FMS) is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. FMS has a market value of $30.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for FMS by Portfolio Grader places it 30 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 266 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,593 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

FMS is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Fresenius Medical Care has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FMS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FMS's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Fresenius Medical Care a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges FMS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at FMS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FMS currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.