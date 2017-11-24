Robust Sales Growth Keep LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) a Buy

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LYB has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

As one of the 267 companies in the GICS Materials sector the company is a member of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of LYB is $41.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LYB puts it 20 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LyondellBasell Industries has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give LyondellBasell Industries a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge LYB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, LYB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.