Robust Sales Growth Make Iqvia Holdings (Q) a Buy

Currently, Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:Q) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking Q has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Q is a member of the 33 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. Q's market value is $24.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for Q puts it 16 among the 33 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Iqvia Holdings has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

Q's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. Q's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Iqvia Holdings places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view Q's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, Q currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.