Roku Inc Stock Is Riding a Lot of Hype, Don’t Believe It

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU ) stock can’t be stopped. Ever since its first earnings report as a publicly traded company, ROKU stock has skyrocketed from $19 to $48.

The meteoric, 150% rise in ROKU stock price has been accompanied by analysts constantly upping their price targets on the stock, hopes that the company will both enter and dominate the smart-speaker space, and constant claims that Roku is a pure-play on a huge trend in over-the-top (OTT) TV-viewing.

All in all, it seems like Wall Street is convinced ROKU stock will follow in the footsteps of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

That is, everyone except for me.

Roku Will Get Squeezed Out of the Market

I don’t buy the ROKU hype. Roku is in the right space (OTT TV-viewing) and employs the right business model (they are focusing on high-margin software revenues, at the expense of low-margin hardware revenues), but that is where the positives end.

The Roku Streaming Stick isn’t noticeably better than Google Chromecast, made by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ), or the Fire TV stick, made by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). By the same token, Roku TV isn’t noticeably better than Apple TV.

In this sense, the company sells an easily commoditized tech hardware product, much like GoPro Inc(NYSE: GPRO ) and Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) do. Also much like GoPro and Fitbit, Roku is competing against the biggest and most resourceful players in the tech world.

The big kicker here is that Google, Amazon, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) can integrate their streaming device players with a broad array of other smart home products. Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) just rolled out an update to its Android TVs that enables Google Assistant.

Amazon Fire TV has a similar integration with Alexa. Same with Apple TV and Siri.

Roku has no such integration capability, and that puts the company at a huge disadvantage. As smart TVs and streaming media products transform into all-in-one hubs for smart home tech, Roku streaming devices will become a relic of the past.

