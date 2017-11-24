Sagging Earnings Visibility Drops China Mobile (CHL) to Hold

Portfolio Grader currently ranks China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

CHL is one of 21 companies within the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of CHL is $205.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CHL by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 21 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system China Mobile has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CHL's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give China Mobile a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CHL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CHL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of CHL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.