Sagging Quant Score Downgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Hold

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $74.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, TMO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 311 among the 782 companies in the sector; the ranking for TMO by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 33 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position and number 1,957 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TMO as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. TMO's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Thermo Fisher Scientific's fundamental scores give TMO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views TMO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TMO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TMO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.