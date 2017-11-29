Sales Growth Hurt Public Storage (PSA) Rating

Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) is a member of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. The market value of PSA is $37.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for PSA by Portfolio Grader places it 83 among the 179 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 106 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 1,791 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PSA has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. PSA has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PSA has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PSA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Public Storage places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PSA currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.