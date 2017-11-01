Sales Growth Keeps Dominion Energy (D) a Buy

As one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is a constituent of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. D has a market value of $50.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for D puts it 11 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 52 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 910 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

D has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking D has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

D has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. D's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Dominion Energy places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure D's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, D currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.