Sales Growth Keeps IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares a Buy

With a $24.7 billion market value, IQVIA Holdings Inc (NULL:IQV) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for IQV puts it 18 among the 32 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 257 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,621 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

IQV is rated as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

IQVIA Holdings Inc has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

IQV's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. IQV's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. IQVIA Holdings Inc's fundamental scores give IQV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views IQV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at IQV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of IQV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.