Sales Growth Keeps Total (TOT) Shares a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Total SA (NYSE:TOT) has been derived by using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is a component of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. TOT's market value is $136.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 21 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Total has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. TOT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Total places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TOT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of TOT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

