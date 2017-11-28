Sales Growth Limit Bank of America (BAC) Rating

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is ranked as a Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BAC has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is one of the 761 companies in the GICS Financials sector and is a component of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. BAC has a market value of $278.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for BAC by Portfolio Grader places it 162 among the 342 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 44 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BAC has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bank of America places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BAC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BAC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.