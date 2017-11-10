Sales Growth Make Enbridge (ENB) a Sell

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is a $60.6 billion in market value member of the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 250 among the 290 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. ENB is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 312 among the 363 companies in the sector and number 4,142 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ENB is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ENB has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by ENB are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. ENB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Enbridge's fundamental scores give ENB a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ENB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ENB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of ENB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.