Sales Growth Make Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) a Buy

Fresenius Medical Care Corp (NYSE:FMS) is a $29.7 billion in market value component of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where the ranking for FMS by Portfolio Grader places it 30 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. FMS is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 258 among the 785 companies in the sector and number 1,662 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

FMS is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. FMS has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Fresenius Medical Care has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FMS's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Fresenius Medical Care a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure FMS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, FMS currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

